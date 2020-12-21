Big changes to CT’s travel advisory amid one of the biggest travel weeks of the year, COVID pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Big changes to Connecticut’s travel advisory. This comes during one of the biggest travel weeks of the year. Still, AAA estimates the majority of Americans will stay home this Christmas.

Despite the CDC’s warning urging Americans to stay home this holiday, it is extremely festive at Bradley International Airport and people are hopping on planes to go see loved ones.

AAA estimates more than 84 million Americans will travel this week. For those taking off at Bradley International Airport – they’re doing so despite rising virus cases and health warnings.

Laura-Jean Minton of Southington told News 8 Monday, “We’ll get tested before we come home. We’ll get tested when we get off the airplane again…Our son’s in the Army and we’re going to visit him out in Washington State for the holiday. He’s not coming home so we’re going to see him.

Steve Minton of Southington added, “He has supported us through the years so we want to show him a little support and go out there.”

The tree is sparkling, but things are a lot different this year. Masks are required and anxious travelers can’t be physically comforted by therapy dogs. But they can wave and say ‘hi’ to Bradley Buddy dog named Raven.

The state’s travel advisory has also changed. As of Saturday night, all travelers are required to quarantine upon arrival to Connecticut. There is an exemption for essential workers and those arriving from nearby New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

The Salazars are off to warmer temps in San Diego. In a year of unprecedented isolation, they tell News 8, traveling this Christmas is worth the risk.

Bill Salazar of Enfield said, “We expect to just visit with family and stay home. The quarantine isn’t going to impact us since the state is shut down over there. We weren’t planning to go out.”

Caroline Salazar of Enfield added, “There’s going to be risk wherever you go but it’s important to also be careful.”

More than a million people have passed through TSA checkpoints in each of the past two days.
So, people clearly aren’t heeding that warning from the CDC.

