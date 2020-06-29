Big E canceled this year over coronavirus concerns

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — The Big E has been canceled this year due to coronavirus.

Officials said it was canceled out of the safety of fairgoers, staff, vendors, entertainers, exhibitors, sponsors and volunteers.

“The Big E is so much more than just a fair, it is tradition, it is celebration, it is the showcase of everything we are so proud of in New England,” a statement said in part. “This is why our hearts are heavy as we bring you this news.”

The fair, which has been put on for the last 104 years, was put on hold during WWI and for five

years during WWII.

“We’ve made it through difficult times before…the Flood of 1936…the Hurricane of 1938

and, 9-11, and together we’ll get through these unprecedented times as well,” the statement continued. “We know our faithful fairgoers will be disappointed. This decision was difficult and complex but we all know in our hearts that it’s the right thing to do for the health and safety of the 1.6 million people who support us each year.”

The fair is expected to make a comeback in 2021.