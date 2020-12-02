Big Y pharmacies working with U.S. Dept. of Health to administer COVID-19 vaccine after approval

(WTNH) — Big Y said all 33 of its Pharmacy and Wellness Centers in its grocery stores will be administering COVID-19 vaccines once they are approved and available for distribution.
It’s in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in anticipation that one or more COVID-19 vaccines will be available.
The HSS is also working with pharmacies across the nation in this initiative to eventually distribute COVID-19 vaccines.
Right now, Big Y is offering season flu and other routine vaccines.