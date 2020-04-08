Big Y reopening after 2-day closing following Easter weekend

(WTNH) — Big Y World Class Market closed all its stores for two days to give its employees a break during the coronavirus outbreak.

Big Y said in a statement Tuesday, all of their stores – including Fresh Acres and the Table & Vine flagship store – closed on Easter Sunday, April 12 and Monday, April 13.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a high-demand for food and essentials sold at stores like Big Y, and grocery store workers across the country are working overtime to fill that demand.

“We want to thank all of our retail heroes,” stated Charles D’Amour, President and CEO of Big Y Foods, Inc. “We hope that this break will allow our employees to spend more time with their loved ones and give them much-needed rest.”

Big Y says during the break, all stores will continue to be restocked and cleaned in preparation for reopening on Tuesday, April 14. Store hours will remain the same: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. reserved for seniors and individuals with compromised immune systems, Open to all customers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.