Booster shot recommendation could be at 6 months instead of 8

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) The covid vaccine was once referred to by doctors as a “protective suit of armor.” Evidence now reveals that vaccine protection from covid wanes over time. The government’s recommendation soon could be for boosters sooner, at 6 months after the first shot instead of 8 months, according to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal.

Hartford Healthcare Chief Epidemiologist and infectious disease doctor Ulysses Wu wants people to know that covid antibody levels diminish slowly over time.

“Whether or not it’s 8 or 6 months it’s not like at 8 months we fall off a cliff, it’s just that that’s what we’ve determined is the appropriate time,” says Dr. Wu.

Even though the decrease is gradual, he does want fully vaccinated people to keep track of booster timeline recommendations.

“I don’t want them to think that there’s a mad rush but I do think that boosters are going to be needed.”

As for the timing of boosters, potential starting in September Dr. Wu says that is good because people will still be outdoors, not inside in air conditioning.

But that scenario historically changes in mid October.

“That’s exactly when we saw our spike last year, around October 21st is when the next wave started and I would expect the same this year, though climate change could throw all that into a loop,” says Dr. Wu.

With summer winding down and Labor Day on the horizon health experts are watching.

“We’ve traditionally seen tiny little spikes, sometimes massive spikes after and during holidays, about 7 days after.”‘

So far only the Pfizer covid vaccine has received FDA approval.