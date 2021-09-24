Booster shots available to those eligible in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the CDC’s recommendation covid Pfizer booster shots are rolling out across the United States and here in Connecticut for the groups eligible.

“Those over 65, people with compromised immune systems, or who have high-risk health conditions that put them at an increased risk of complications of covid,” Dr. Lauren Ferrante, a Yale Medicine pulmonologist, said,

Also eligible are those with high-risk jobs.

“Healthcare workers and teachers are still exposed to covid on their jobs so I do think this is important,” Ferrante said.

Also those between the ages of 50 and 64 with a high risk of covid due to CDC listed “disease states” says Hartford Healthcare’s Eric Arlia, Director of Pharmacy Systems.

“Heart disease and diabetes I think are the two biggest disease states,” Arlia said. “There are many others listed on their website.”

And some younger people are eligible.

“Individuals age 18 to 49 who have risk of COVID based on a severe disease state that they may have,” Arlia said.

Arlia says patients should weigh the risks and the benefits with their healthcare provider.

Yale New Haven Health and Hartford Healthcare have booster locations throughout the state, as do

many local pharmacies and some grocery stores.