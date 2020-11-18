Bradley airport enforcing more COVID-19 cautionary measures before holiday season rush

(WTNH) — The holidays are the busiest times of the year for air travel. So, Bradley International Airport is making sure you are safe while traveling over Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

In addition to COVID-19 testing offered at Bradley, there are mandatory mask rules in place at the airport. Concessions have also been limited as well.

Right now, about 300 people per day are taking part in COVID testing at Bradley. Officials expect that number to grow over the Thanksgiving period, but the airport says they are prepared to handle that.

Results are expected in about 72 hours.