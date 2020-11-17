Bradley Airport to release holiday travel guidelines

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Bradley International Airport is expected to release new information about holiday travel guidelines sometime Tuesday.

RELATED: Gov. Lamont releases guidelines for college students coming home for the holidays

Currently, the airport closely follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of now, travelers must:

  • Wear a mask.
  • Take a COVID test/provide negative test results.
  • Social distance.

They’re also encouraged to:

  • Check in to flights with their phone.
  • Have family and friends wait for them in the cell phone parking lot.
  • Bring hand sanitizer when they travel.

To help keep travelers safe, the airport has:

  • Added overhead announcements about social distancing.
  • Increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing high-traffic and high-touchpoint areas.
  • Made changes to airport dining.
  • Added hand sanitizer stations/allowing passengers to bring 12 ounces per person in a carry-on.
  • Added plexiglass shields.

RELATED: How to stay safe when your college-aged child comes home for the holidays

The CDC recommends avoiding those that are high-risk for contracting COVID. Also, travelers should be mindful of stops or layovers that could increase their exposure to the virus.

Bradley Airport to release holiday travel guidelines

