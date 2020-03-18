Closings
There are currently 133 active closings. Click for more details.

Branford deli serving free meals to students out of school because of coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Shoreline Prime Meats and Deli in Branford is taking its customer service to the next level.

Owner Albert Carocci, his sister Camille and the rest of the staff are returning nine years of community support by offering free lunches to school children, who normally would be fed in school.

“It’s a free lunch; no purchase necessary at all,” said Carocci. “Come on in and take a little of the stress away from the parents and the people that are watching the kids, and we’re taking that off their plate. We have a whole childrens menu for them, hot dogs, hamburgers, grilled cheese, chicken nuggets, Mac and Cheese — usually everything kids like to eat.”

Since putting the offer out on Monday, the amount of people taking advantage of the small business’ generosity has grown.

Shoreline Prime is also offering meals and deliveries to senior citizens.

“We have a crew that is actually getting the product to them at any point during the day,” he said. “East Haven, Branford, North Branford, Madison, Guilford. So, we’re making sure that if they can’t get to us, we’ll get to them.”

“Whatever they need, and we are delivering to them,” said Camille. “I delivered to an elderly couple yesterday.”

Their generosity is getting lots of positive feedback.

“They’ve been a great part of the local shopping community, and I think it’s amazing, a terrific that they would reach out to the elderly,” said customer Cathy Milton.

“We’re going to do it as long as it takes until this is over,” Albert said. “It’s actually the socially right thing to do. We’re all in this together.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Branford deli serving free meals to students out of school because of coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Branford deli serving free meals to students out of school because of coronavirus outbreak"

New Haven wedding, event venue trying to scrounge up business during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven wedding, event venue trying to scrounge up business during coronavirus outbreak"

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Waterbury

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "First case of coronavirus confirmed in Waterbury"

Wallingford family in 14-day quarantine after trip to Spain cut short by Trump coronavirus travel ban

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wallingford family in 14-day quarantine after trip to Spain cut short by Trump coronavirus travel ban"

Mayor Justin Elicker, COO of schools Pinto address New Haven's Coronavirus response, focusing on education

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Justin Elicker, COO of schools Pinto address New Haven's Coronavirus response, focusing on education"

Connecticut State Trooper charged with DUI in Waterbury

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut State Trooper charged with DUI in Waterbury"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss