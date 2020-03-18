Branford deli serving free meals to students out of school because of coronavirus outbreak

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Shoreline Prime Meats and Deli in Branford is taking its customer service to the next level.

Owner Albert Carocci, his sister Camille and the rest of the staff are returning nine years of community support by offering free lunches to school children, who normally would be fed in school.

“It’s a free lunch; no purchase necessary at all,” said Carocci. “Come on in and take a little of the stress away from the parents and the people that are watching the kids, and we’re taking that off their plate. We have a whole childrens menu for them, hot dogs, hamburgers, grilled cheese, chicken nuggets, Mac and Cheese — usually everything kids like to eat.”

Since putting the offer out on Monday, the amount of people taking advantage of the small business’ generosity has grown.

Shoreline Prime is also offering meals and deliveries to senior citizens.

“We have a crew that is actually getting the product to them at any point during the day,” he said. “East Haven, Branford, North Branford, Madison, Guilford. So, we’re making sure that if they can’t get to us, we’ll get to them.”

“Whatever they need, and we are delivering to them,” said Camille. “I delivered to an elderly couple yesterday.”

Their generosity is getting lots of positive feedback.

“They’ve been a great part of the local shopping community, and I think it’s amazing, a terrific that they would reach out to the elderly,” said customer Cathy Milton.

“We’re going to do it as long as it takes until this is over,” Albert said. “It’s actually the socially right thing to do. We’re all in this together.”