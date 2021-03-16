Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven to receive more than $200 million from Pres. Biden’s COVID relief package

(WTNH) — $4 billion are coming to the state of Connecticut from President Biden’s $2 trillion COVID relief package. We’re talking a lot of money, and on Tuesday, the legislature took action to ensure these taxpayer dollars are spent prudently.

In an overwhelming vote, the House voted to create a process for lawmakers to approve the allocation of these funds. Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven got the most, all more than $200 million.

We ask Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, who is getting $36 million, how will she spend it?

“I wish I had an answer for you right now but we have been spending the last week trying to sort through some of the categories that the federal government has issued as part of the American Rescue Plan,” Mayor Zoppo-Sassu says, “but we are still awaiting some guidelines and parameters from the Department of Treasury.”

Mayor Zoppo-Sassu did say some of the money can be used on COVID-related expenses and on wages for overtime due to quarantining and other issues.