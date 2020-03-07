NY resident who was a physician at Bridgeport Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

(WTNH) — The office of Governor Ned Lamont confirmed Saturday morning that a New York resident who was a physician at Bridgeport Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus.

The individual did not show symptoms when working with patients and stayed home to self-monitor.

This is the second New York resident who works in a Connecticut hospital to test positive for coronavirus. A New York resident who works for Danbury Hospital and Norwalk hospital tested positive for coronavirus Friday evening.

The state is not considering either case as “Connecticut cases” since the individuals are New York residents. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Connecticut at this time.

Information regarding COVID-19 from the State of Connecticut, including guidance for residents, schools, and healthcare professionals, can be found by visiting ct.gov/coronavirus.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. with more information on this case.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.