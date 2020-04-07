Bridgeport mayor issues ‘recommended’ 8 p.m. curfew during pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Joseph Ganim has issued a recommended 8 p.m. curfew for the City of Bridgeport during the coronavirus pandemic.

He believes the curfew will help save lives.

Businesses in the city will be closed or closing around 8 p.m. Those leaving those sites around that time are asked to go straight home.

“This curfew is public safety measure and an effort to protect our residents from COVID-19 and to help flatten the curve, minimize residents contracting the coronavirus, and ultimately minimize fatalities,” officials said in a statement. “Our healthcare workers at Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent’s are experiencing the surge and saving lives, we need to support them by staying home.”

It will go into effect Wednesday, April 8