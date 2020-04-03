Bridgeport providing free face masks for residents

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim announced the city is offering free face masks to parents and children at emergency food service sites throughout the city.

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) revised its guidelines to recommend that “everyone wear face coverings when they’re out in public.”

According to the Mayor’s office, masks will be available while supplies last during “grab-and-go” meal pickup (between 9am and 1pm) at the following schools:

Barnum School

Cesar A. Batalla School

Black Rock School

Blackham School

Geraldine Claytor Magnet School

Bryant School

Columbus School

Wilbur Cross School

James J. Curiale

Hall School

Hallen School

Harding High School

Hooker School

Geraldine Johnson School

Luis Munoz Marin School

Park City Magnet School

Read School

Roosevelt School

Jettie S. Tisdale School

John Winthrop School

Those schools also continue to provide meals for Bridgeport students. According to the Mayor’s office, over 65,000 meals have been served since the program’s launch.