Bridgeport providing free face masks for residents

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim announced the city is offering free face masks to parents and children at emergency food service sites throughout the city.
This comes as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) revised its guidelines to recommend that “everyone wear face coverings when they’re out in public.”
According to the Mayor’s office, masks will be available while supplies last during “grab-and-go” meal pickup (between 9am and 1pm) at the following schools:
- Barnum School
- Cesar A. Batalla School
- Black Rock School
- Blackham School
- Geraldine Claytor Magnet School
- Bryant School
- Columbus School
- Wilbur Cross School
- James J. Curiale
- Hall School
- Hallen School
- Harding High School
- Hooker School
- Geraldine Johnson School
- Luis Munoz Marin School
- Park City Magnet School
- Read School
- Roosevelt School
- Jettie S. Tisdale School
- John Winthrop School
Those schools also continue to provide meals for Bridgeport students. According to the Mayor’s office, over 65,000 meals have been served since the program’s launch.