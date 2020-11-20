Bridgeport warns residents of unlicensed COVID-19 testing sites

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The City of Bridgeport learned fake COVID testing took place near Gala Foods on East Main Street in Bridgeport on Friday and last weekend.

Officials say the pop-up testing site was not registered with the state and anybody who used this site should immediately contact the Connecticut Department of Public Health Office of Facility Licensing and Investigations at dphflisevents.ct.gov.

Bridgeport officials remind all residents that approved and licensed testing facilities can be verified at GetTestedBPT.com