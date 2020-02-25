Bristol parents express coronavirus concerns after school trip to Italy

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– Concerns about the coronavirus have some students and staff members from Bristol Central High School being told to stay home after taking a trip to Italy. That’s because 200 new cases of the coronavirus have cropped up there in recent days.

“Keeping our fingers crossed that nothing’s brewing at Bristol Central,” said a mother of a student.

This mom didn’t want to be identified but says her son is in the same class as two kids who went on the Italy trip. She sent him to school with a surgical mask.

“I brought him and I gave him a mask and I basically told him if you feel the need to put on the mask, you put it on and the school has an issue, they can call,” said the mother.

“I think people are freaking out, yes. They’re going crazy over this a lot. But I’m a nurse and I just don’t get like that because I’m exposed to way worse at my job and I’m probably bringing that home to them,” said Lorraine Iarrapino, mother.

Now the CDC recommends only people with symptoms need to stay home. But they took a step further there. The Superintendent says she made the call with the health district and asked students and staff on that trip, to spend two days at home.

“A couple stayed home and the rest came to school yesterday from what I heard,” said Jordan Chaplinski, brother of a student.

At this point, it’s unclear where these students traveled too. But Italy has seen the most coronavirus cases outside of Asia. The epicenter of the outbreak is in northern Italy, where at least seven people have died and the number of confirmed cases jumped from three on Friday morning to more than 200 by Monday.

“We’re just more concerned about cough and cold and flu and stuff like that because obviously that’s more of a greater risk here in the United States,” said Chaplinski.

One mom has a message for the other parents.

“Just those parents be more responsible. Think of the rest of the children that do go to this school,” said the mother.