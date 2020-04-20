British researchers trying to train dogs to sniff out Coronavirus

(WTNH) — Canines have long been trained to sniff out bombs, drugs and even cancer.

Now a team of British researchers is trying to put that skill to the test to detect something new – COVID-19.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine is working with specially-trained dogs to develop this new test.

This is the same group that recently discovered dogs can detect malaria infections in humans. The researchers estimate they will know if the dogs are up to the task in approximately six weeks.