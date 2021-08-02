Businesses weigh decisions as COVID cases tick upwards in CT counties

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Though the Governor and public health officials strongly urge masks indoors for all adults, right now the state says it’s not planning any kind of a mask mandate or a return to restrictions for businesses like restaurants and salons. That leaves it up to individual businesses to decide how they want to handle the new recommendations.

“The vibe is… Miami in Milford,” said Alex Gjeka, co-owner of Kiki’s Lounge, Restaurant and Bar in Milford.

The brand new space serves as an event venue as well, with a maximum 300-person capacity. The site is already booked for corporate events, birthday parties, and weddings.

“We are booked till February. The last event is February as of right now,” said Gjeka.

Now, as COVID cases in Connecticut counties tick upwards, Gjeka is watching closely as he weighs how best to care for clients and staff. His workers — everyone from kitchen staff to servers — must be fully vaccinated and masked.

“Everybody understands,” said Gjeka, who adds he’s leaving it up to customers’ personal discretion whether to mask up.

In Wallingford, Haircuts Plus salon is requiring everyone to put on face coverings when they walk in the door.

“Our boss sat us down last week and we all discussed it and decided, for our health and our clients health, we’ll go back to wearing it,” said stylist April Weaver.

Weaver says clients have all been understanding of the new rule.

The salon wants to “keep everyone safe, and stay open,” she said.