Calls for mail-in voting as city halls remain closed, registrars of voters work remotely amid pandemic

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, city hall remains closed to the public, as registrars of voters across the state continue to work remotely and this pandemic continues to concern many.

The calls are getting louder for everybody to be able to mail in their votes during the next election or primary if they want to.

This could mean more absentee ballots and changes to state law to allow more people to be able to do this.

And it could also mean more work for local registrars of voters.

“We’re hoping for that they give us some time, a day or so before that, to be able to do counting of a lot that have come in, especially if we’re figuring over 50 percent or more will be coming in as absentees. I would expect more,” said Bill Geising, New London Democratic Registrar of Voters.

If you can’t get your application online just call the number posted on the outside of city hall and the registrar of voters will make an appointment to come down here and meet you.