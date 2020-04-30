Calls for mail-in voting as city halls remain closed, registrars of voters work remotely amid pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, city hall remains closed to the public, as registrars of voters across the state continue to work remotely and this pandemic continues to concern many.

The calls are getting louder for everybody to be able to mail in their votes during the next election or primary if they want to. 

This could mean more absentee ballots and changes to state law to allow more people to be able to do this.

And it could also mean more work for local registrars of voters. 

“We’re hoping for that they give us some time, a day or so before that, to be able to do counting of a lot that have come in, especially if we’re figuring over 50 percent or more will be coming in as absentees.  I would expect more,” said Bill Geising, New London Democratic Registrar of Voters.

If you can’t get your application online just call the number posted on the outside of city hall and the registrar of  voters will make an appointment to come down here and meet you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Calls for mail-in voting as city halls remain closed, registrars of voters work remotely amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Calls for mail-in voting as city halls remain closed, registrars of voters work remotely amid pandemic"

Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters deliver gift baskets to foster grandparents who mentor students

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters deliver gift baskets to foster grandparents who mentor students"

Mohegan Sun pushing reopening date another two weeks amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mohegan Sun pushing reopening date another two weeks amid pandemic"

Shops, restaurants in Olde Mistick Village hope to reopen for tourism season

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Shops, restaurants in Olde Mistick Village hope to reopen for tourism season"

Butchers' businesses boom as people stock up freezers with meat during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Butchers' businesses boom as people stock up freezers with meat during pandemic"

Lebanon teacher’s gracious acts encourage others to pay it forward

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lebanon teacher’s gracious acts encourage others to pay it forward"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss