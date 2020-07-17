Camper at YMCA camp in Burlington tests positive for Covid-19

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A camper at a YMCA camp in Burlington has tested positive for Covid-19 Friday.

The YMCA of Greater Hartford says that the staff at YMCA Camp Chase was notified by a parent that a camper there had tested positive for coronavirus.

All children within that camper’s group, as well as those campers’ siblings and the group’s counselors will now remain at home for at least 14 days before returning to camp or visiting any other branches within the YMCA of Greater Hartford.

YMCA officials say that this is out of an abundance of caution and in line with CDC and state guidelines.

Before camp was open this summer, the YMCA of Greater Hartford says that extensive precautions were put in place that included temperature and symptom checks upon arrival to camp, increased cleaning throughout the day, the staff wearing masks at all times and children wearing masks while indoors.

Children were also kept in separate groups that didn’t interact with one-another.

YMCA Camp Chase says that they will continue to monitor the rest of the campers.