Can anyone who needs to get tested for coronavirus get the test? Are there enough tests to match speed of spread?

(GMA/ABC News) — President Donald Trump has said anyone who wants to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus can. But an ABC News analysis shows just over 6,800 tests have been administered in the U.S., as opposed to 200,000 in much smaller South Korea.

As fear and panic over the coronavirus spread sweep the country, the president is reassuring Americans that there are enough tests to go around.

President Trump says, “When people need a test they can get a test. When the professionals need a test, they can get the test,”

Vice President Mike Pence is saying the same, announcing that millions of tests are being shipped.

“We want people to get tested. Over a million tests are out, thanks to the diligent work of CDC and HHS. More than four million will go out this week, ” says Pence.

But Wednesday morning, some doctors are saying that despite government assurances, they can’t get the tests they need.

Dr. Todd Ellerin, Chief of Infectious Diseases at South Shore Health, says, “When you have community transmission, there’s a lot more undiagnosed cases than diagnoses case so we really have to up our level of testing.”

The test is a simple nose swab that is processed in a lab. But which patients actually get one of those tests is more complicated. The decision is usually made by state governments using Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, that the only people who should get a coronavirus test are people who are showing symptoms, have come into close contact with someone who has the virus, or has traveled to an affected area like China, Italy or South Korea.

So far nearly 7,000 people have been tested here in America. In contrast, South Korea has already tested more than 200,000 patients.

As tests become more available, some states like Washington and Colorado are setting up drive-thru testing locations, hoping that a test in drive-thru will limit the risk of contamination and prevent the spread of germs in a hospital.