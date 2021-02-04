Can you still test positive for COVID-19 even after vaccinating?

(WTNH) — Healthcare workers have learned an awful lot about COVID-19 in the past year or so. However, they’ll tell you there is a lot more that lies ahead.

Today, Governor Ned Lamont said around half of the cohort of 75 and older have been vaccinated with their first dose. That’s good. What isn’t good, is that even if you’ve received the first dose, and even the second, you might still get infected.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, an Infectious Disease physician at the Yale School of Medicine says, “I do know some healthcare workers who have gotten COVID-19 after getting vaccinated. And, it’s been sort of a mild cold. Which is great. If that’s what it can turn into, and we can reduce hospitalizations and deaths, then that’ll be great.”

That, you might think, is the bottom line. And, why are there people still getting infected? The two U.S. authorized vaccines are highly effective. But, remember, they’re not 100% effective.

We know that from clinical trials. And, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there’s a lag time between vaccination and protection.

“You’re not fully immunized until you’ve had both doses, and it’s been a couple of weeks for your body to develop that full immune response,” according to Deidre Gifford, the Acting Commissioner of the Department of Public Health.

She said it’s difficult to talk about a specific case because a person could have gotten exposed before they received their second dose and became ill after.

“The clinical trials for these vaccines demonstrated that their efficacy in reducing severe illness and death was very, very high.”

Experts are still learning and studying.

“What we do not know yet,” said Dr. Juthani, “is if you get a mild course, are you likely to transmit it to somebody else. And, if you are asymptomatically infected, are you able to transit it to somebody else.”

That is why Dr. Juthani and Commissioner Gifford say it’s still extremely important to wear your mask and follow the other social distancing and handwashing strategies.