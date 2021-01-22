(WTNH) — With more roll out dates for the vaccine on the way, many are wondering if their job can force them to get it. So, can your employer make you get the COVID vaccine?

The short answer is yes.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has implemented a vaccine mandate for some workers, especially if they come in contact with others like in the health field. Some people want to get the shot even though it’s not required at their job.

There are some gray areas though. So far, outside of the health field, we have not seen a business mandating their workers get the vaccine.

News 8 spoke to Attorney Tony Interlandi with Monarch Law. He deals with both employer and employee rights when it comes to COVID. He says his phone has been non-stop with calls from employers looking for guidance.

Some legal troubles he has seen are people being discriminated at work for having disabilities or not being given reasonable accommodations to work from home. He says the most encouraging action he has seen so far is businesses giving their employees incentives to get vaccinated.

“The law is not clear and every employer has been looking for guidance from the government,” Interlandi says. “If they’re not requiring the vaccine to be had then they’re saying, ‘Look we’re going to give you an incentive. Bring us some documentation that you’ve received the vaccination and we will give you something of value.'”

Interlandi says Dollar General was one of the first companies to give their workers incentives for getting the shot — offering them four hours of extra pay.

Interlandi says if you have any quesitons about what your legal rights when it comes to getting the COVID shot, contact an attorney, don’t sign anything if you don’t understand it and have someone look over paper work if its required for your job.