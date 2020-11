We know that COVID-19 may cause heart damage in patients with severe cases of the disease, but a big question remains; does cardiac injury occur in patients who are asymptomatic or experience only mild symptoms?

And for athletes who have had COVID-19, what should they do when it comes to returning to play?

Dr. Paul Thompson, Chief of Cardiology Emeritus at Hartford Hospital, joins News 8 to explain.

Watch the video above for more.