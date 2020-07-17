Cause of death certified as ‘sudden unexpected death in infancy’ for newborn that tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials said the cause of death for the 6 1/2-week-old baby that tested positive for coronavirus posthumously has been certified as “sudden unexpected death in infancy (unsafe sleep in bassinette with soft bedding, novel coronavirus (COVID-19) respiratory infection).”

In March, the unresponsive newborn was taken to the hospital and could not be revived.

On Friday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said, “When there is no definitive cause of death at autopsy, these deaths are typically certified as ‘undetermined’ or ‘sudden unexpected/unexplained death in infancy.'”

The report continued that when there are intrinsic and/or extrinsic risk factors in such a death, the cause is certified as above and the risk factors are listed parenthetically.

Officials said lung tissue was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for additional testing, which confirmed a COVID-19 infection.

“There currently is limited medical information on how COVID-19 infection affects infants. Therefore, the contributory role of COVID-19 infection remains unclear as the typical microscopic lung findings currently described in adult COVID-19 infections were not seen.”

Currently, 697 children ages 6-9 have tested positive for COVID-19.