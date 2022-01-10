CCMC physician-in-chief shares what the hospital is seeing as pediatric COVID cases spike across U.S.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Across the country, pediatric cases of COVID are spiking, especially for those little ones who cannot get the vaccine.

There are more than 300,000 pediatric cases nationwide. For little ones under five, the hospitalization rate is the highest it has been since the pandemic began.

At Connecticut Children’s, they had 18 COVID cases in the hospital last week. It is down to 11 this week.

Doctors say omicron is extremely contagious.

“We’ve had even some newborns that have been infected probably at the time of delivery who have come into the hospital with a fever. For the most part, they’ve done pretty well but because of the age group they have to be admitted. Then we have kids under the age of five with what looks like croup,” said Dr. Juan Salazar, physician-in-chief at Connecticut Children’s.

Salazar said the good news is children have an easier time recovering from COVID and it is not as common to see long-hauler symptoms in kids like they see in adults. However, it is something they are studying.