CCSU campus closing immediately for student potentially being exposed to coronavirus

(WTNH) — Central Connecticut State University has announced Thursday they are closing their campus immediately due to a report of a student who may have had contact with an individual being tested for COVID-19.

According to university officials, they were notified Thursday morning and a mobile quarantine unit was put in place. Additional custodial staff has been issued for deep cleaning and sanitization.

News 8 has confirmation the person being tested has no affiliation with the school. One of the students was sent home from their job following the news.

The school is currently waiting for test results on the potential case. The student who possibly had close contact with the person being tested is being tested as well.

The university calls for students and staff to follow the necessary steps and health precautions administered by the CDC.

