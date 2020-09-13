CCSU providing free COVID-19 testing for University community

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Central Connecticut State University will be hosting free COVID-19 testing on campus this week.

Sunday through Tuesday, commuter students, faculty, and staff will be able to get a free nasal swab COVID-19 test, even if they are symptom-free.

The pop-up site will be set up at Kaiser Parking Lot off of Ella Grasso Boulevard and conducted by Griffin Health.

Sunday, Sept. 13 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring their Blue Chip Card and a signed consent form.

Each week, 25% of CCSU’s residential students undergo random COVID-19 testing.