NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– Some good news for students graduating at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.

The school says that they will not be cancelling commencement, instead it will be postponed.

CCSU says the school has been monitoring the Covid-19 outbreak and has decided to push back the two ceremonies in May.

With approval from the CCSU president, Central is now combining its spring commencement with December ceremonies.