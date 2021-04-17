CCSU to vaccinate 800 students against COVID-19 Sunday in on-campus clinic

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) is administering 800 Pfizer vaccines to students Sunday.

CCSU students who pre-registered ahead of time for the shot will go to the on-campus COVID vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Kaiser Hall’s Detrick Gym.

Students are asked to provide the BlueChip Card and confirmation text at their appointment time.

Students have the choice to go back to CCSU for their second dose on May 10 or schedule their second dose at another clinic.

Immunity isn’t the only benefit these students get; any student who plans to live on campus next fall and shows proof of being fully vaccinated will be credited $50 on their housing bill.

