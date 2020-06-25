CDC: COVID-19 spread believed to be mostly from person-to-person contact rather than from surfaces

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Health officials are learning more and more about how COVID-19 spreads. The latest from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that the virus spreads mainly through close contact from person to person, and not from contaminated surfaces.

According to the CDC’s website, “Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to persons from surfaces contaminated with the virus has not been documented. Transmission of coronavirus occurs much more commonly through respiratory droplets than through objects and surfaces, like doorknobs, countertops, keyboards, toys, etc.”

Doctor Virginia Bieluch is the Chief of Infectious Diseases at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.

“People should find this reassuring that when you take in a package the virus is not going to be on the cardboard that the package is in because the virus only lasts for a number of hours on cardboard,” says Dr. Bieluch.

But the CDC’s guidelines are the same for cleaning surfaces, recommending, “Cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in community settings.”

Masks and social distancing are still recommended to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Dr. Bieluch also advises people not to touch the part of their mask that covers their face and to remove it by handling the ear loops or the elastic on the back of the head. She says that cloth masks should be washed after each use.

Doctor Bieluch believes one result of this pandemic will be an appreciation of proper hygiene.

“We should always practice good hand hygiene and that is wash your hands when possible, and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer,” she recommends.