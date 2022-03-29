HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The FDA and the CDC gave approval for people age 50 and over to get a second COVID-19 booster shot Tuesday. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved for this.

Approval was also given for certain immunocompromised individuals. The FDA’s decision aims to offer extra protection to the most vulnerable in case the virus rebounds in the U.S.

“The FDA believes this option will help save lives and prevent severe outcomes among our highest risk patients,” said FDA expert Dr. Peter Marks.

The decision opens up the fourth shot to those eligible four months after their last booster shot.

Hartford HealthCare Chief Epidemiologist and System Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Ulysses Wu said those who are 50 and up, eligible, can get the second booster if they want to and he stresses this for others.

“For those of you who are really on the fence, if you have comorbid medical conditions or if you are of older age, I certainly would consider very strongly in getting a fourth shot,” Wu said.

News 8 checked with CVS, Walgreens and Walmart and the option to schedule a second COVID-19 booster on their websites was not yet available. On Tuesday evening, CVS’ website said it is “currently awaiting guidance from the CDC on a potential second COVID-19 booster shot for adults age 50+. Check back for details.”

Doctors urge those who have not gotten a first COVID vaccine booster to schedule it with the BA.2 variant now dominant.

For those wondering whether they should get the fourth shot now, experts say to talk it over with your doctor.

“It’s important to have a conversation with your provider about your personal risk or past medical history to understand the benefits of an additional dose,” said Dr. Darien Sutton, ABC News Medical Contributor.