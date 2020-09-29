CDC list low, moderate and high-risk Thanksgiving activities to keep in mind this holiday

(WTNH) — The CDC is serving some guidance on how to celebrate Thanksgiving safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health officials say low-risk activities include:
- A small dinner with people in your home
- Having a virtual dinner
- Watching sports, parades, and movies at home
They say more moderate-risk celebrations are things like small outdoor dinner with family and friends, visiting pumpkin patches or orchards or attending small outdoor sporting events.
As for high-risk – hopping in crowded stores and going to crowded races or parades. The CDC says staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.