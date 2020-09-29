 

CDC list low, moderate and high-risk Thanksgiving activities to keep in mind this holiday

(WTNH) — The CDC is serving some guidance on how to celebrate Thanksgiving safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials say low-risk activities include:

  • A small dinner with people in your home
  • Having a virtual dinner
  • Watching sports, parades, and movies at home

They say more moderate-risk celebrations are things like small outdoor dinner with family and friends, visiting pumpkin patches or orchards or attending small outdoor sporting events.

As for high-risk – hopping in crowded stores and going to crowded races or parades. The CDC says staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.

