CDC lowers COVID-19 isolation period to 10 days; herd immunity; young people testing positive in Connecticut on the rise

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors at Yale School of Medicine analyze data daily from around the world on COVID-19. Infectious disease specialist with Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Manish Juthani joined News 8 Monday to weigh in on the latest CDC recommendation on the quarantine of those with mild or moderate cases of COVID-19, herd immunity, and safe health practices in the world of the coronavirus.

The CDC now says people with mild to moderate coronavirus cases (not hospitalized) can leave isolation without a negative test in just 10 days.

“That after 10 days from symptom onset and at least 24 hours without any sort of fever, cough, shortness of breath, not needing Tylenol or some other medications to stop those symptoms, that after 10 days you’re no longer infectious to others,” says Dr. Juthani.

In her interview with News 8 Monday, the associate professor at Yale School of Medicine also talked about “core groups” which are places where the virus easily spreads like nursing homes, prisons, and inter-generational families.

With a vaccine not yet ready, herd immunity appears to be happening with the virus running out of people to infect because the infection rate is so high. Herd immunity can occur from infection or vaccination.

“If we target the vaccine to places like that we may be able to develop some semblance of herd immunity even though the total population overall may not have…60-70% immunity that we are expecting,” says Dr. Juthani.

Connecticut has been seeing higher infection rates in younger people in recent weeks and while she understands their desires to be social, the doctor does not like seeing this continue.

“It’s just a plea to use some common sense. People know the mantras that we’ve been saying for months now about distance and masks and handwashing, but the more we can have our young people continue to try to do that the better we will be able to control this infection right here in Connecticut,” Dr. Juthani explained.

And as for that 10 day isolation period, the updated CDC recommendations say that patients do not need to get retested before going back to work, but only in mild to moderate cases.