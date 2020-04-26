CDC out with six new possible symptoms of coronavirus

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)

(WTNH) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is out with six new symptoms associated with COVID-19 Sunday. This is in addition to their original three.

ABC News reported Sunday, the CDC has updated their list of “possible symptoms of the novel coronavirus” to include not only fever, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, but also chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

The CDC says symptoms can range from mild to severe, and some carriers of the virus may not even know they have it because they don’t show any symptoms.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, ABC reports.

This is why, the CDC says, it is important to wear a face mask when you cannot keep at least six feet from someone else in a public place.

