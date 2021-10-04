CDC expected to releases additional COVID guidance for 2021 holiday season after they say initial guidance was released in error

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance Monday on how you can celebrate the 2021 holiday season safely amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Later that evening, however, they said that guidance was released in error.

The CDC told ABC News the vague holiday guidance that went up on their website Friday is not their current guidance. They have since removed the pages. ABC News reports the CDC plans to share holiday guidance soon.

“The page had a technical update on Friday but doesn’t reflect the CDC’s guidance ahead of this upcoming holiday season. CDC will share additional guidance soon,” CDC Media Branch told ABC.

The guidance released Friday follows below.

When it comes to spending the holidays with loved ones, the CDC says being fully vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself. However, health experts say the safest way to celebrate is virtually or with people who live with you.

If you are going to see people you haven’t seen in a while, the CDC suggests celebrating outside, at least six feet apart from each other.

The CDC also offers a few safer ways to celebrate this holiday season.

TRICK-OR-TREATING

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on “Face the Nation” that kids can trick-or-treat safely this year, adding, “If you’re able to be outdoors, absolutely.”

Walensky said the key is remaining outdoors and in small groups.

“I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups,” she said.

CELEBRATING IN-PERSON WITH PEOPLE OUTSIDE YOUR HOUSEHOLD

If celebrating indoors, the CDC recommends opening windows and doors, if possible. You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window, pulling fresh air in through the other open windows.

TRAVELING

Everyone, even people who are fully vaccinated, will still be required to wear a mask on public transportation.

If you are considering traveling for a holiday or event, visit the CDC’s Travel page to help you decide what is best for you and your family.