CEA urges all districts to go fully remote through mid-January to lower the spread of COVID after the holidays

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The Connecticut Education Association (CEA) is urging all schools in the state to move to full remote learning through mid-January to lower the spread of COVID-19 following the holidays.

While many districts will be remote through the middle of the month, many are slated to return to the classroom on Monday — before the surge from the holiday break is over.

As of Saturday, the state’s COVID-19 positive rate was at 7.06%.

“With at least 162 Connecticut towns identified as coronavirus red zones, it’s time for all public school superintendents to follow the lead of their colleagues who have paused in-person learning until mid-January,” CEA officials said in a statement.

A new CEA/AFT Connecticut survey of more than 4,000 educators shows that in the midst of a pandemic, schools are not the safest place for children or educators.

Study: Kids more likely to be infected by a family member than in a classroom

The CEA is also urging the state to mandate COVID-19 testing, including random testing of asymptomatic individuals to keep the school community safe.

“While no one is more eager to return to the classroom than Connecticut’s dedicated teachers, detecting and stopping the spread of COVID-19 must be the top priority,” officials said. “Until in-person learning can resume safely, our educators are committed to ensuring quality distance teaching to keep students engaged and learning. Further spread of the virus and loss of life can and must be prevented.”