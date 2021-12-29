Celebrating New Year’s Eve? Take proper safety precautions, health experts say

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With COVID-19 cases spiking after the holidays and New Year’s Eve on its way, many are having to make tough decisions when it comes to ringing in the new year.

Some healthcare professionals say celebrating is possible if you weigh the risks and take the proper safetyprecautions.

“My recommendation for parties is all dependent on what your personal risk assessment is,” Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford HealthCare’s chief epidemiologist, said. “If you put yourself in a risky social situation to acquire the disease, there’s a good chance that you may acquire the disease if you don’t take precautions. That’s why we say it’s not just one thing. It’s multifactorial. It’s vaccination. It’s boosting. It’s testing prior to these parties.”

Masking and social distancing are also important, Wu said.

Revelers will still gather in New York’s Times Square, but there won’t be as many of them as usual under new restrictions.

Viewing areas that typically accommodate about 58,000 people will be limited to about 15,000 to allow for more distancing. Everyone in attendance must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. People won’t be allowed into viewing areas until 3 p.m., much later than in past years.

The top U.S. infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned that with omicron, “it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” and he said authorities should seriously consider requiring that domestic airline passengers be vaccinated.