CEMA asking Governor Lamont to take immediate action in protecting state from Coronavirus

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Emergency Management Association (CEMA) is urging Governor Ned Lamont to take immediate action in preparing the state for any impact of Coronavirus.

The association wrote to the governor Wednesday morning with concerns of the state’s current preparedness, claiming the state has an “extreme shortage” of protective equipment.

CEMA is requesting the state to stock up on protective equipment such as N95 filtering masks, full-body Tyvek suits, and protective Biocell coverings for ambulances.

They are also asking the governor to consider partially activating the State Emergency Operation Center.

The Governor has not yet responded to CEMA’s requests.

