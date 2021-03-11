Chatham Health District creates waiting list for extra COVID vaccine doses

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Chatham Health District has created a waiting list for those interested in getting the COVID vaccine.

Health officials will use the list when there are extra doses leftover after those with appointments have received their shot.

Residents would be called to a clinic at the last minute for a vaccine.

Those interested need to fill out a form online.

Chatham stated just because a person signs up does not mean they are guaranteed a vaccine.

If selected, a person will need to show evidence that they are eligible to get the vaccine at that time.