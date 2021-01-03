Chesprocott Health District kicks off month of COVID-19 vaccine clinics

(WTNH) — The Chesprocott Health District (CHD), which serves Cheshire, Prospect, and Wolcott, hosted its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday.

The CHD has received 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine and spent a few hours vaccinating first responders and other phase 1A candidates earlier that day.

Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said, “This will help hopefully prevent our officers from getting COVID, to keeping them safe, so they don’t bring it home to their families or continue spreading it.”

The Chesprocott Health District will hold clinics all this month to vaccinate phase 1A candidates.

The Moderna vaccine will be given in two doses, 28 days apart. Health experts say it is important that the same vaccine company must be used for both doses.