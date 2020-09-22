Children are better at fighting off COVID than adults, Yale University study finds

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to a new Yale University study, children are better at fighting coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, doctors and scientists have found the virus to be much more serious in adults than children.

After seeing that adults were linked to issues like acute respiratory distress syndrome, the need for ventilation and increased mortality, they wanted to find out why.

In the study, which was published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, researchers examined serum and cell samples taken from children and adults diagnosed with the virus.

Through the samples, researchers found that kids have higher levels of two specific immune system molecules, which may contribute to better health outcomes.

Experts have yet to pinpoint the direct link, but the hope is it could one day lead to a more effective treatment.

“As you age, you may lose the ability to makes these types of responses,” said Dr. Kevan Herold, Professor of Immunology and Internal Medicine at Yale and co-senior author of the paper. “So those are still questions that need to be answered, but it may shed some light as to how you could efficiently treat the disease.”

The authors theorize that boosting certain types of immune responses may help patients, but of course, more research is needed.

More information about the study can be found online.