CIAC holds off on canceling spring sports season due to coronavirus concerns

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– The CIAC decided Wednesday that canceling the entirety of the spring sports season would be premature at this time.

The CIAC reached that consensus following an online meeting with nearly 70 school, athletic and governmental leaders.

The organization says that there is a strong desire to provide student-athletes some spring athletic experience if possible but they will need to adhere to the guidelines from the Governor’s office, Department of Education and health experts regarding the potential reopening of schools.

“These are unprecedented challenges for our schools, and it is of the utmost importance that we provide answers and a structure to support our membership and maintain the possibility of a spring sports experience for our student-athletes. CIAC understands the value of providing students a spring sports experience, if possible. However, the health and safety of our communities must remain at the center of our decision making.” CAS-CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini

The CIAC added that the uncertainty of the timeline for school reopenings means that any plans to begin spring sports will be fluid and should reflect the different needs of different school communities.