CIAC to release spring plan Thursday; says summer series would allow football, wrestling

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) is expected to release its final version of the spring sports plan Thursday morning.

The organization met Wednesday morning to review and approve the plan.

Spring sports will begin on March 27, and April 10 will be the first date for games. Full CIAC state championship tournaments are scheduled to begin on June 1.

Sports like baseball, softball, golf, tennis track and field are being discussed, which are all relatively low risk.

The CIAC is also concerned with a couple of sports that did not get a chance to do any of that this past year. Specifically, football and wrestling.

Officials said a recent membership survey revealed that 70% of schools with wrestling programs prefer to proceed with wrestling as currently planned and to allow individual schools to determine whether to add contact training between March 19 and 28.

The CIAC Board of Control has voted to maintain the current wrestling season.

Board members also considered the importance of allowing interaction between wrestlers and their coaches outside of CIAC activities and granted a one-time waiver of its out-of-season coaching rule. This waiver will allow wrestling coaches to coach their student-athletes in non-school affiliated programs between March 29 and May 28.

Wednesday’s meeting also included the discussion and consideration of opportunities for sports that were not able to compete this past year. The board reviewed a proposal for a CIAC Summer Series which would allow interscholastic football and wrestling coaches to engage student-athletes in education-based learning and sport skill development opportunities during the months of June and July.

Board members agreed that, while football programs were able to run low to moderate risk activities this past fall and wrestling was able to conduct conditioning and non-contact skill-building, additional opportunities for instruction could be beneficial.

Therefore, the board voted to move the proposal forward to the CIAC out-of-season subcommittee for full vetting by principals, athletic directors and coaches.

The CIAC said in a statement:

“The CIAC Summer Series is a program that would further our mission to provide quality experiences that reflect high ethical standards and expectations for fairness, equity, and sportsmanship for all student-athletes and coaches. The program is designed to close the current equity divide while immersing student-athletes in a culture that develops leadership skills, positive sportsmanship, and sport-specific performance skills, as well as an understanding of the NCAA recruiting process for those interested in playing at the collegiate level.”