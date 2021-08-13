Cities and towns in Connecticut mandating masks in indoor spaces

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order in the first week of August, allowing cities and towns to determine most of their own face mask mandates.

COVID cases are going up nationwide, and the Delta variant is what’s being detected in most of the recent cases. Meanwhile, over 60% of Connecticut residents ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated as of Aug. 12.

Many Connecticut towns have since enacted or announced their indoor mask-wearing policies:

Avon — As of Aug. 10, masks are required at all town facilities, including the Avon Free Public Library.

Beacon Falls — Town Hall and library visitors are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, effective Aug. 2. Social distancing is also encouraged.

Bridgeport — Essential workers in Bridgeport must wear a mask at work. Mayor Joe Ganim signed an executive order regarding this on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Danbury — The City of Danbury will enact a mask mandate in public indoor settings regardless of COVID vaccination status. It’s set to go into effect Sunday, Aug. 15 at 12:01 a.m.

East Hartford — Mayor Marcia LeClerc mandated masks inside municipal buildings back in July. She is not mandating private businesses to do the same.

East Lyme — Effective Aug. 13, masks are mandatory in all municipal buildings regardless of vaccination status. Employees can be unmasked if they maintain social distancing.

Guilford — As of Aug. 6, masks are required in all town buildings for the public and employees, regardless of vaccination status.

Hartford — Public buildings and private business visitors will be required to wear masks indoors beginning midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

New Haven — New Haven will require indoor masking at all establishments, including bars, restaurants, theaters, stores, gyms, and office buildings, effective Monday, Aug. 9 at 12:01 a.m.

West Haven — West Haven will now require people to wear face masks in all city buildings until further notice.

Several other towns in Connecticut are requiring or encouraging mask-wearing at town hall and other municipal buildings. Call your local town hall for more information.