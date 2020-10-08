City of Hartford closing athletic fields starting Oct. 13 due to COVID-19 uptick

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford is suspending the use of its outdoor athletics fields due to an uptick of COVID-19 cases in the city.

The suspension will go into effect Tuesday, Oct. 13. Reservations for the fields on or before that day will be canceled.

Organizations that use the field for athletics activities after Oct. 12 will not be allowed to reserve the field during the spring.

The city clarifies that the suspension does not include school-sponsored athletics or Hartford Athletic games/events; those activities have coronavirus restrictions that are enforced.

The city will start taking down basketball hoops next week.

It is not known at this time when the city plans to lift the field suspension.

“We have seen significant use of our outdoor athletic fields, and unfortunately, we’ve also seen too little adherence to coronavirus protocols, including mask-wearing and social distancing,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “It’s not a decision we take lightly, but to help try to limit the spread of the virus in our community, we will be suspending the use of athletic fields and canceling reservations after this Monday. We know how frustrating and disappointing this will be to many leagues and organizations, but our Health Department feels this is a necessary step, and I support their recommendation.”