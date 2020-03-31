Live Now
City of Meriden announces first coronavirus-related death, individual in their 40s

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Meriden confirmed the first death of a Meriden resident from COVID-19 Monday evening.

The city reported the deceased was in their 40s. It is unknown how the individual contracted the illness.

This comes just over a week after the city reported its first case.

RELATED: First Meriden resident tests positive for coronavirus

We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved-ones during this time of loss.

As COVID-19 continues to spread in Meriden, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe. My heart is with the family, friends, and neighbors who are grieving. This loss is deeply felt by our entire community.

Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus in Meriden.

– Mayor Kevin M. Scarpati

Governor Ned Lamont announcing Monday afternoon the state had seen two deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours. One was later revealed to be in Branford, the other revealed to be in Meriden.

RELATED: Branford reports first coronavirus death only a week after two residents test positive for virus

