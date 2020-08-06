A Class in COVID: Set up your back to school routines early

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In the coming weeks, families across Connecticut will weigh the risks and benefits of sending students back into schools.

Thomas Murray, MD, of the Yale School of Medicine says even with masks and distancing, some activities are safer than others.

“Anything you can do outside is preferred, granted the weather these days,” Murray said. “That doesn’t make it easy but as we get into those nice fall New England days, hopefully, we’ll be able to do some things outside as well.”

He says Connecticut is doing a great job of suppressing the curve, but parents should know their school’s plan options.

“There’s still highly likely to be cases in schools even if we do everything perfectly because we just can’t get rid of it so just acknowledging that for families to be prepared for that,” Murray said.

Yale Pediatrician Leslie Sude says start practicing routines.

“[For bedtime,] I always say to my patients start Aug. 1, 15 minutes earlier every night, until we get back to the desired bedtime, which should be 8:30 for the young ones and 10 o’clock [maximum] I hope for the teenagers,” Sude said.

Practice organizing backpacks the night before, with water bottles, hand sanitizers, and wipes.

“Like other years but especially this year, please make sure your children’s vaccines are up to date,” Sude said. “No matter what months of school they’re going to be entered.”

Sude says it’s especially important to get the flu shot this year with a double whammy with COVID-19 possible in Connecticut, like so many other places.