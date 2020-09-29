 

Classes at Southington High School to go remote on Wednesday after person tests positive for COVID

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Classes for Southington High School are going remote on Wednesday after a person tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials said the person was in Cohort B and was last in school on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Those in close contact with the person will be notified and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In-person classes should resume on Thursday, Oct. 1 for all Cohort A students.

On Sept. 21, Superintendent Timothy Connellan informed parents and students about another positive case. That case closed the school down for two days.

