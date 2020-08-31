Classes for Cromwell, Newington students begin today amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — Students in Cromwell and Newington are heading back to school today amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students in both school districts will either take part in the hybrid model, mixing in-person and distance learning, while some students are going with distance learning only.

Cromwell is only rolling out distance learning for the month of August and is hoping to return to in-person learning by the end of September or early October.

Newington is offering in-person learning in just about the safest way possible: A hybrid learning model that has only half the student body in the building at any given time.

So, today being an odd-numbered day on the calendar, students whose last names fall in the first half of the alphabet will come to Newington High School and start classes at 7:34 a.m.. Students with last names starting with Li- through Z, they will all be at home, logging onto their computers at 7:34 a.m. this morning.

Then tomorrow, they switch places. On the days students come to school, they will be wearing a mask most of the day and social distancing whenever possible. They will be outside as much as possible.

So neighbors, be prepared to be serenaded. Chorus and band will be held outside, because it’s tough to sing or play the trumpet while wearing a mask. There will be extra time in between classes for hand washing and cleaning of desks.

In elementary schools, students will spend almost the whole day in just one room, with art and music coming to them, instead of them going to a different classroom for those special subjects.

Like every district, Newington is also offering full-time at-home learning for those families who don’t think it’s safe yet for kids to head back to school in person.