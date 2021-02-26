Clergy leaders in Bridgeport encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– As Connecticut continues to ramp up its COVID-19 vaccination program, efforts continue to make sure there is equity in vaccine distribution among Blacks and Latinos, and awareness about the safety of the vaccine.

On Friday, clergy members rolled up their sleeves in Bridgeport to help raise awareness in their communities.

Nine faith leaders from the Bridgeport area rolled up their sleeves to send a message to their parishioners and members that the shot is not only effective, but it is safe.

The governor was on hand at the Hartford HealthCare vaccination clinic at Saint Vincent’s in Bridgeport. Nine clergy members were setting the example like many faith leaders across the state. The church for many in communities of color is not only sacred but trusted, and it’s a way to put people of color at ease. Leaders say this is the right move no matter who you are or where you live.

“It is fighting fear with faith and facts … it is time for us to fight the fear of taking this vaccine, to fight the fear of COVID and emerge boldly as a community and as a people to rise up and take back our lives,” said Rev. Carl McCluster, Senior Pastor, Shiloh Baptist Church.

“I’m so proud of the efforts that are coming together to address the disparities in health care, our region, and in Connecticut. And it will be achieved by people like Pastor McCluster partnering with organizations like us where we can create trust within our communities,” said Jeff Flaks, President, CEO, Hartford HealthCare.

The clergy members were administered their first doses of the COVID vaccine. This follows the lead of other towns in Connecticut who have also had faith leaders join in on the push to get not only their members, but communities of color vaccinated.